2532 N 149 Avenue

Amenities
move-in-ready home! Located in Rio Paseo, this New Home features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counter top, 42'' Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Raised 34 1/2'' Vanities at all Baths, Walk-In Shower at Master Bath with Cultured Marble Surrounds, Separate Sinks at Master Bath, Cultured Marble Vanity Tops at Secondary Baths, Ceiling Fan Pre-wire at Great Room & Bedrms, Tankless Water Heater, Soft Water Loop Pre-plumbed, Electric Garage Door Opener w/2 Remotes, Keyless Entry at Garage, 3'' x 36'' Random Wood Staggered Tile & Upgraded Carpet, Pre-Selected Front Yard Landscape Package & much more!