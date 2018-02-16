All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2532 N 149 Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2532 N 149 Avenue
Last updated May 31 2020 at 6:10 AM

2532 N 149 Avenue

2532 North 149th Avenue · (602) 380-7880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2532 North 149th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
key fob access
move-in-ready home! Located in Rio Paseo, this New Home features Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Kitchen Counter top, 42'' Upper Kitchen Cabinets, Raised 34 1/2'' Vanities at all Baths, Walk-In Shower at Master Bath with Cultured Marble Surrounds, Separate Sinks at Master Bath, Cultured Marble Vanity Tops at Secondary Baths, Ceiling Fan Pre-wire at Great Room & Bedrms, Tankless Water Heater, Soft Water Loop Pre-plumbed, Electric Garage Door Opener w/2 Remotes, Keyless Entry at Garage, 3'' x 36'' Random Wood Staggered Tile & Upgraded Carpet, Pre-Selected Front Yard Landscape Package & much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 N 149 Avenue have any available units?
2532 N 149 Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2532 N 149 Avenue have?
Some of 2532 N 149 Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 N 149 Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2532 N 149 Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 N 149 Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2532 N 149 Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2532 N 149 Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2532 N 149 Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2532 N 149 Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 N 149 Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 N 149 Avenue have a pool?
No, 2532 N 149 Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2532 N 149 Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2532 N 149 Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 N 149 Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2532 N 149 Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 N 149 Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 N 149 Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2532 N 149 Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity