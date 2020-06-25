All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 2429 S 159th Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
2429 S 159th Ln
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

2429 S 159th Ln

2429 South 159th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2429 South 159th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarival Village is available for immediate move in. - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarival Village is available for immediate move in. Homes features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, covered patio, and a finished backyard with grass and rock. Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highway access

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The Security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2735353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2429 S 159th Ln have any available units?
2429 S 159th Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 2429 S 159th Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2429 S 159th Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2429 S 159th Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2429 S 159th Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2429 S 159th Ln offer parking?
No, 2429 S 159th Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2429 S 159th Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2429 S 159th Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2429 S 159th Ln have a pool?
No, 2429 S 159th Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2429 S 159th Ln have accessible units?
No, 2429 S 159th Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2429 S 159th Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2429 S 159th Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2429 S 159th Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 2429 S 159th Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Sublet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College