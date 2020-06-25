2429 S 159th Ln

Amenities

4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarival Village is available for immediate move in. - 4 bedroom 2 bath home in Sarival Village is available for immediate move in. Homes features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, covered patio, and a finished backyard with grass and rock. Home is conveniently located near schools, shopping, and highway access



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! The Security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $40 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



