Goodyear, AZ
2425 N 142ND Avenue
Last updated April 17 2019 at 1:56 PM

2425 N 142ND Avenue

2425 N 142nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

2425 N 142nd Ave, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Enchanting 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Cottages at Palm Valley Rental Opportunity on Prime Golf Course Lot with Community Pool/Spa! Interior Features Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining, Kitchen with Stunning Granite Counters, Custom Back Splash, Black Appliances and Breakfast Nook, Guest Bed/Bath and Master Suite on First Floor, Loft with Exit to Balcony Showcase Incredible Golf Course Views, Two Additional Bedrooms Upstairs with Shared Balcony and the list goes on and on! Exterior Features Gated Courtyard Entry with Private Sitting Area, Covered Rear Patio, View Fence to Golf Course and more! Let this incredible home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 N 142ND Avenue have any available units?
2425 N 142ND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2425 N 142ND Avenue have?
Some of 2425 N 142ND Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2425 N 142ND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2425 N 142ND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 N 142ND Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2425 N 142ND Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2425 N 142ND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2425 N 142ND Avenue offers parking.
Does 2425 N 142ND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 N 142ND Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 N 142ND Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2425 N 142ND Avenue has a pool.
Does 2425 N 142ND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2425 N 142ND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 N 142ND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2425 N 142ND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 N 142ND Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 N 142ND Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
