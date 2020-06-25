2425 N 142ND Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Enchanting 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Cottages at Palm Valley Rental Opportunity on Prime Golf Course Lot with Community Pool/Spa! Interior Features Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings, Formal Dining, Kitchen with Stunning Granite Counters, Custom Back Splash, Black Appliances and Breakfast Nook, Guest Bed/Bath and Master Suite on First Floor, Loft with Exit to Balcony Showcase Incredible Golf Course Views, Two Additional Bedrooms Upstairs with Shared Balcony and the list goes on and on! Exterior Features Gated Courtyard Entry with Private Sitting Area, Covered Rear Patio, View Fence to Golf Course and more! Let this incredible home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats.