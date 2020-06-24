Rent Calculator
238 S 165th Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
238 S 165th Dr
238 South 165th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
238 South 165th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 3 be with POOL! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included! Tile through most of the home. Custom window treatments in most rooms. Pool service included. Spa not included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 238 S 165th Dr have any available units?
238 S 165th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 238 S 165th Dr have?
Some of 238 S 165th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 238 S 165th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
238 S 165th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 S 165th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 238 S 165th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 238 S 165th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr offers parking.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr has a pool.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have accessible units?
No, 238 S 165th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr has units with air conditioning.
