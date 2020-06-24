All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

238 S 165th Dr

238 South 165th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

238 South 165th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Beautiful 3 be with POOL! Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator included! Tile through most of the home. Custom window treatments in most rooms. Pool service included. Spa not included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 S 165th Dr have any available units?
238 S 165th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 238 S 165th Dr have?
Some of 238 S 165th Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 S 165th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
238 S 165th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 S 165th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 238 S 165th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 238 S 165th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr offers parking.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr has a pool.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have accessible units?
No, 238 S 165th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 S 165th Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 S 165th Dr has units with air conditioning.
