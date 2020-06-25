All apartments in Goodyear
2202 N 135th Drive
2202 N 135th Drive

2202 North 135th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2202 North 135th Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
GREAT FLOOR PLAN IN GATED COMMUNITY. 3 bedrooms 2 baths. Move in Ready!!! Enjoy and relax around the nice community, corner lot house with more parking for your family, easy access to all major market!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2202 N 135th Drive have any available units?
2202 N 135th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2202 N 135th Drive have?
Some of 2202 N 135th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2202 N 135th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2202 N 135th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2202 N 135th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2202 N 135th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2202 N 135th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2202 N 135th Drive offers parking.
Does 2202 N 135th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2202 N 135th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2202 N 135th Drive have a pool?
No, 2202 N 135th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2202 N 135th Drive have accessible units?
No, 2202 N 135th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2202 N 135th Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2202 N 135th Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2202 N 135th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2202 N 135th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
