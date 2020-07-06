Rent Calculator
Goodyear, AZ
/
2134 S 160TH Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2134 S 160TH Lane
2134 South 160th Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Goodyear
Location
2134 South 160th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Home to be painted. New flooring and new window coverings. Private back yard. Close to schools and parks.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have any available units?
2134 S 160TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 2134 S 160TH Lane have?
Some of 2134 S 160TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2134 S 160TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2134 S 160TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 S 160TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2134 S 160TH Lane offers parking.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have a pool?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 S 160TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
