2134 S 160TH Lane
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

2134 S 160TH Lane

2134 South 160th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2134 South 160th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Home to be painted. New flooring and new window coverings. Private back yard. Close to schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have any available units?
2134 S 160TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 2134 S 160TH Lane have?
Some of 2134 S 160TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2134 S 160TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2134 S 160TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2134 S 160TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2134 S 160TH Lane offers parking.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have a pool?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2134 S 160TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2134 S 160TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2134 S 160TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

