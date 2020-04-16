All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
204 N LOS ROBLES Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

204 N LOS ROBLES Drive

204 N Los Robles Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

204 N Los Robles Dr, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Historic Goodyear

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Very cute 2 bedroom 1 bath home, move in ready. Tile throughout. Large yard. Great location, easy freeway access. Two dogs up to 30 lbs. each allowed. No Cats No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive have any available units?
204 N LOS ROBLES Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive have?
Some of 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive's amenities include pet friendly, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 N LOS ROBLES Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive offer parking?
No, 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive have a pool?
No, 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 N LOS ROBLES Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College