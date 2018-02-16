1940 South 174th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Cottonflower
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This well maintained home features 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with a large family room with a open kitchen & island. Tiled entryway and upgraded carpet. Covered Patio with low maintenance landscaping. You will not want to miss this one.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1940 S 174TH Lane have any available units?
1940 S 174TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1940 S 174TH Lane have?
Some of 1940 S 174TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 S 174TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1940 S 174TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.