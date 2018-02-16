All apartments in Goodyear
1940 S 174TH Lane

1940 South 174th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1940 South 174th Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
carpet
This well maintained home features 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms with a large family room with a open kitchen & island. Tiled entryway and upgraded carpet. Covered Patio with low maintenance landscaping. You will not want to miss this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1940 S 174TH Lane have any available units?
1940 S 174TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1940 S 174TH Lane have?
Some of 1940 S 174TH Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1940 S 174TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1940 S 174TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1940 S 174TH Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1940 S 174TH Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 1940 S 174TH Lane offer parking?
No, 1940 S 174TH Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1940 S 174TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1940 S 174TH Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1940 S 174TH Lane have a pool?
No, 1940 S 174TH Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1940 S 174TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 1940 S 174TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1940 S 174TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1940 S 174TH Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1940 S 174TH Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1940 S 174TH Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
