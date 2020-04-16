Rent Calculator
18330 W Paseo Way
18330 W Paseo Way
18330 West Paseo Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
18330 West Paseo Way, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Please contact our Agent before applying for this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18330 W Paseo Way have any available units?
18330 W Paseo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 18330 W Paseo Way have?
Some of 18330 W Paseo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 18330 W Paseo Way currently offering any rent specials?
18330 W Paseo Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18330 W Paseo Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 18330 W Paseo Way is pet friendly.
Does 18330 W Paseo Way offer parking?
Yes, 18330 W Paseo Way does offer parking.
Does 18330 W Paseo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18330 W Paseo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18330 W Paseo Way have a pool?
Yes, 18330 W Paseo Way has a pool.
Does 18330 W Paseo Way have accessible units?
No, 18330 W Paseo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 18330 W Paseo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18330 W Paseo Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 18330 W Paseo Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18330 W Paseo Way has units with air conditioning.
