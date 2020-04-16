17934 W Porter Ln, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Estrella Mountain Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Great cul-de-sac home, and just a block from South Lake in Estrella. Fully furnished, with Back Yard BBQ Island, Pool, and available Spa. Available as Vacation Rental by the month, week, or multiple days.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17934 W Porter Lane have any available units?
17934 W Porter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17934 W Porter Lane have?
Some of 17934 W Porter Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17934 W Porter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17934 W Porter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.