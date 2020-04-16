17934 W Porter Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Great cul-de-sac home, and just a block from South Lake in Estrella. Fully furnished, with Back Yard BBQ Island, Pool, and available Spa. Available as Vacation Rental by the month, week, or multiple days.