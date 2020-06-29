Rent Calculator
17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:38 AM
1 of 24
17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street
17748 West Desert Bloom Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
17748 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home is up and coming Canyon Trails location. Spacious interior with tasteful upgrades, easy maintenance landscaping, and solar included for low low utility bills!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street have any available units?
17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street have?
Some of 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street currently offering any rent specials?
17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street pet-friendly?
No, 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street offer parking?
Yes, 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street offers parking.
Does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street have a pool?
No, 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not have a pool.
Does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street have accessible units?
No, 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17748 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not have units with air conditioning.
