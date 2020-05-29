17615 W HADLEY Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool

Brand new home ready for you to enjoy! Dream kitchen with granite counter tops, drop down stainless steel sink, new appliances and large walk in pantry. Master bedroom has two walk in closets. Spacious 9 foot ceilings & beautiful 18'' tile. Community pool, fitness center, walking paths, play grounds and sport courts this is a great community. This property is close to all the shopping and retail stores you need such as Target, Chase Bank, Dominoes Pizza, & Starbucks for that morning coffee run. Minutes from I-10 freeway and access to the rest of the valley of the sun and all it has to offer.