Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM
17524 W Canyon Ln
17524 West Canyon Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
17524 West Canyon Lane, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Mountain Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
West Canyon Lane - Property Id: 145239
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/145239p
Property Id 145239
(RLNE5088670)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17524 W Canyon Ln have any available units?
17524 W Canyon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 17524 W Canyon Ln have?
Some of 17524 W Canyon Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17524 W Canyon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17524 W Canyon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17524 W Canyon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 17524 W Canyon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 17524 W Canyon Ln offer parking?
No, 17524 W Canyon Ln does not offer parking.
Does 17524 W Canyon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17524 W Canyon Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17524 W Canyon Ln have a pool?
No, 17524 W Canyon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17524 W Canyon Ln have accessible units?
No, 17524 W Canyon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17524 W Canyon Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17524 W Canyon Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17524 W Canyon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 17524 W Canyon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
