May 19 2020

17430 W YAVAPAI Street

17430 West Yavapai Street · No Longer Available
Location

17430 West Yavapai Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
: Very nice neighborhood, Close to schools! Single level. Large spacious formal living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen/family room area. Dual sinks in both baths. Lot of closet space. Nice covered patio.Close to shopping and the I10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have any available units?
17430 W YAVAPAI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have?
Some of 17430 W YAVAPAI Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17430 W YAVAPAI Street currently offering any rent specials?
17430 W YAVAPAI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17430 W YAVAPAI Street pet-friendly?
No, 17430 W YAVAPAI Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street offer parking?
No, 17430 W YAVAPAI Street does not offer parking.
Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17430 W YAVAPAI Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have a pool?
No, 17430 W YAVAPAI Street does not have a pool.
Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have accessible units?
No, 17430 W YAVAPAI Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17430 W YAVAPAI Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17430 W YAVAPAI Street does not have units with air conditioning.

