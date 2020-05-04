17430 West Yavapai Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Cottonflower
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
: Very nice neighborhood, Close to schools! Single level. Large spacious formal living room and dining room. Spacious kitchen/family room area. Dual sinks in both baths. Lot of closet space. Nice covered patio.Close to shopping and the I10.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have any available units?
17430 W YAVAPAI Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17430 W YAVAPAI Street have?
Some of 17430 W YAVAPAI Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17430 W YAVAPAI Street currently offering any rent specials?
17430 W YAVAPAI Street is not currently offering any rent specials.