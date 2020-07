Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

GREAT 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Canyon Trails! Corner Lot and less than a minute walk to park, community pool/spa and clubhouse with fitness center! Neutral paint, tile and carpet throughout! Kitchen has lots of cabinet space, island and stainless steel appliances! Spacious master with double sinks, separate tub/shower. Large, low maintenance backyard. 2 car garage. Minutes to 303 Loop/I-10 Freeways, shopping and restaurants!