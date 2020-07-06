17006 W Mohave St

Amenities
Canyon Trails in Goodyear - Property Id: 189939
This beautifully upgraded home features an open great room, spacious Master Suite, large loft PLUS an office! Amazing kitchen with SLAB GRANITE counter tops, Upgraded cabinetry, appliances, large island and walk in pantry!New Paint and Carpet in September 2019.
Move in costs:
$1575 first months rent
$1575 refundable deposit
$250 non-refundable cleaning deposit
$45 application fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189939
Property Id 189939
No Pets Allowed
