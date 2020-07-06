All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

17006 W Mohave St

17006 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Location

17006 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails South

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Canyon Trails in Goodyear - Property Id: 189939

This beautifully upgraded home features an open great room, spacious Master Suite, large loft PLUS an office! Amazing kitchen with SLAB GRANITE counter tops, Upgraded cabinetry, appliances, large island and walk in pantry!New Paint and Carpet in September 2019.

Move in costs:
$1575 first months rent
$1575 refundable deposit
$250 non-refundable cleaning deposit
$45 application fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/189939
Property Id 189939

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5402001)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17006 W Mohave St have any available units?
17006 W Mohave St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 17006 W Mohave St have?
Some of 17006 W Mohave St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17006 W Mohave St currently offering any rent specials?
17006 W Mohave St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17006 W Mohave St pet-friendly?
No, 17006 W Mohave St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 17006 W Mohave St offer parking?
No, 17006 W Mohave St does not offer parking.
Does 17006 W Mohave St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17006 W Mohave St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17006 W Mohave St have a pool?
No, 17006 W Mohave St does not have a pool.
Does 17006 W Mohave St have accessible units?
No, 17006 W Mohave St does not have accessible units.
Does 17006 W Mohave St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17006 W Mohave St has units with dishwashers.
Does 17006 W Mohave St have units with air conditioning?
No, 17006 W Mohave St does not have units with air conditioning.

