Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
1690 S 173rd Dr
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

1690 S 173rd Dr

1690 South 173rd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1690 South 173rd Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Cottonflower

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/707b138036 ----
Spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath home that is tiled throughout, with carpeting only in the bedrooms. Main living area offers a formal living, dining and den. Open concept kitchen/den with gourmet kitchen featuring all stainless steel appliances, gas stove, granite counter tops, recessed lighting and a nice breakfast bar. Large laundry room with shelving and washer/dryer hook ups. Split floor plan; master suite includes a private bath with dual sinks, garden tub, separate glass enclosed shower, private toilet room and walk in closet with built ins! Three nice sized bedrooms share a hall bath with dual sinks. Home offers upgraded doors, lighting fixtures and faucets. The backyard incorporates mature landscaping with a nice sized grassy area. Three car garage! Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with additional $550 pet fee. Sorry no section 8.

$50 application fee, non-refundable, covers 2 adults. Base rent does not include 5% monthly tax/admin fees.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 S 173rd Dr have any available units?
1690 S 173rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 1690 S 173rd Dr have?
Some of 1690 S 173rd Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 S 173rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1690 S 173rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 S 173rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1690 S 173rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1690 S 173rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1690 S 173rd Dr offers parking.
Does 1690 S 173rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 S 173rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 S 173rd Dr have a pool?
No, 1690 S 173rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1690 S 173rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 1690 S 173rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 S 173rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 S 173rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1690 S 173rd Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1690 S 173rd Dr has units with air conditioning.

