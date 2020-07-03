16667 W Taylor St

Amenities
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bath has it's own entrance from the back yard. There is a living room with formal dining and a family room that is open to the kitchen and great for entertaining. The backyard is beautifully landscaped. The kitchen has a reverse osmosis system, an island, and includes all appliances. There is also an upgraded water softener in the 2 car garage. Washer & dryer included also. This one is going to go quick so schedule a showing today. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit.