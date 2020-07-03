All apartments in Goodyear
16667 W Taylor St
Last updated August 19 2019 at 5:35 PM

16667 W Taylor St

16667 West Taylor Street · No Longer Available
Location

16667 West Taylor Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.....This beautiful home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. The master bath has it's own entrance from the back yard. There is a living room with formal dining and a family room that is open to the kitchen and great for entertaining. The backyard is beautifully landscaped. The kitchen has a reverse osmosis system, an island, and includes all appliances. There is also an upgraded water softener in the 2 car garage. Washer & dryer included also. This one is going to go quick so schedule a showing today. Pets welcome on owner approval with deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16667 W Taylor St have any available units?
16667 W Taylor St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16667 W Taylor St have?
Some of 16667 W Taylor St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16667 W Taylor St currently offering any rent specials?
16667 W Taylor St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16667 W Taylor St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16667 W Taylor St is pet friendly.
Does 16667 W Taylor St offer parking?
Yes, 16667 W Taylor St offers parking.
Does 16667 W Taylor St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16667 W Taylor St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16667 W Taylor St have a pool?
Yes, 16667 W Taylor St has a pool.
Does 16667 W Taylor St have accessible units?
No, 16667 W Taylor St does not have accessible units.
Does 16667 W Taylor St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16667 W Taylor St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16667 W Taylor St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16667 W Taylor St does not have units with air conditioning.
