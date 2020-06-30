Rent Calculator
Goodyear, AZ
16626 W BELLEVIEW Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:47 AM
16626 W BELLEVIEW Street
16626 West Belleview Street
No Longer Available
Location
16626 West Belleview Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Open and Spacious floorplan with lots of storage. Great location, close to everything. No Section 8. *AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street have any available units?
16626 W BELLEVIEW Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street have?
Some of 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace.
Amenities section
.
Is 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street currently offering any rent specials?
16626 W BELLEVIEW Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street pet-friendly?
No, 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street offer parking?
Yes, 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street offers parking.
Does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street have a pool?
No, 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have a pool.
Does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street have accessible units?
No, 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16626 W BELLEVIEW Street does not have units with air conditioning.
