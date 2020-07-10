All apartments in Goodyear
Location

16504 W Moreland St, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5eee3d00ae ----
This Goodyear home features "like NEW" paint & wood planking throughout! Main living area offers an open concept living, dining and kitchen with great natural light & all kitchen appliances. Double door enclosed den! Split floor plan with two guest bedrooms with side-by-side closets sharing a hall bath. Master suite includes a private bathroom & walk in closet. Property is in a cul-de-sac with mature landscaping. Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with additional $450 pet fee per pet. No section 8.

Base rent does not include monthly admin fee of 5%. $50 non-refundable application fee cover the first 2 adults

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16504 W Moreland St have any available units?
16504 W Moreland St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16504 W Moreland St have?
Some of 16504 W Moreland St's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16504 W Moreland St currently offering any rent specials?
16504 W Moreland St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16504 W Moreland St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16504 W Moreland St is pet friendly.
Does 16504 W Moreland St offer parking?
No, 16504 W Moreland St does not offer parking.
Does 16504 W Moreland St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16504 W Moreland St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16504 W Moreland St have a pool?
No, 16504 W Moreland St does not have a pool.
Does 16504 W Moreland St have accessible units?
No, 16504 W Moreland St does not have accessible units.
Does 16504 W Moreland St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16504 W Moreland St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16504 W Moreland St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16504 W Moreland St has units with air conditioning.

