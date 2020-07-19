16501 W Lilac St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/527e2bd0cf ----
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, master bedroom split with large walkin closet, separate tub/shower, double sinks, granite counters in kitchen, double sinks in 2nd bathroom, 3 of 4 bedrooms have walk-in closets, nice lot sits next to greenbelt, neutral colors, N/S exposure, GAS stainless oven, microwave, dishwasher. *PETS UPON OWNER APPROVAL* City Tax plus 2% Monthly Admin Fee 3.5%.
One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.5%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount AvailablenHelping Heroes Discount availabl
12 Months
Disposal
Garage