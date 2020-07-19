Rent Calculator
16284 W JEFFERSON Street
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM
16284 W JEFFERSON Street
16284 West Jefferson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
16284 West Jefferson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have any available units?
16284 W JEFFERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have?
Some of 16284 W JEFFERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16284 W JEFFERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
16284 W JEFFERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16284 W JEFFERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street offer parking?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street has a pool.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
