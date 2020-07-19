All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated January 11 2020 at 5:40 AM

16284 W JEFFERSON Street

16284 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

16284 West Jefferson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have any available units?
16284 W JEFFERSON Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have?
Some of 16284 W JEFFERSON Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16284 W JEFFERSON Street currently offering any rent specials?
16284 W JEFFERSON Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16284 W JEFFERSON Street pet-friendly?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street offer parking?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not offer parking.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have a pool?
Yes, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street has a pool.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have accessible units?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16284 W JEFFERSON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16284 W JEFFERSON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
