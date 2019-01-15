Rent Calculator
16226 W LILAC Street
16226 W LILAC Street
16226 Lilac Street
·
No Longer Available
Goodyear
Location
16226 Lilac Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16226 W LILAC Street have any available units?
16226 W LILAC Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 16226 W LILAC Street have?
Some of 16226 W LILAC Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16226 W LILAC Street currently offering any rent specials?
16226 W LILAC Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16226 W LILAC Street pet-friendly?
No, 16226 W LILAC Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 16226 W LILAC Street offer parking?
Yes, 16226 W LILAC Street offers parking.
Does 16226 W LILAC Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16226 W LILAC Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16226 W LILAC Street have a pool?
No, 16226 W LILAC Street does not have a pool.
Does 16226 W LILAC Street have accessible units?
No, 16226 W LILAC Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16226 W LILAC Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16226 W LILAC Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16226 W LILAC Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16226 W LILAC Street does not have units with air conditioning.
