Goodyear, AZ
16218 W Lupine Ave
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:30 AM

16218 W Lupine Ave

16218 West Lupine Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16218 West Lupine Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Goodyear Location at Sarival Village. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Cozy 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house equipped with a garbage disposal, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, dishwasher, microwave, balcony, patio and a garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee Per Adult.
One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5887767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16218 W Lupine Ave have any available units?
16218 W Lupine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16218 W Lupine Ave have?
Some of 16218 W Lupine Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16218 W Lupine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
16218 W Lupine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16218 W Lupine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 16218 W Lupine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 16218 W Lupine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 16218 W Lupine Ave offers parking.
Does 16218 W Lupine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16218 W Lupine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16218 W Lupine Ave have a pool?
No, 16218 W Lupine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 16218 W Lupine Ave have accessible units?
No, 16218 W Lupine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 16218 W Lupine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16218 W Lupine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 16218 W Lupine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16218 W Lupine Ave has units with air conditioning.
