16218 W Lupine Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Goodyear Location at Sarival Village. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining and entertainment! Cozy 3 bedrooms and 2-bathroom single family house equipped with a garbage disposal, ceiling fan, air-conditioner, dishwasher, microwave, balcony, patio and a garage.



Resident responsible for all utilities



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee Per Adult.

One-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply: One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5887767)