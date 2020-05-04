All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 18 2019 at 1:54 PM

16198 W Hammond St

16198 West Hammond Street · No Longer Available
Location

16198 West Hammond Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Downstairs offers an open concept formal living and dining and open concept kitchen and den. Kitchen features a great layout with a nice sized island, recessed lighting, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Half bath with upgraded cabinets and large laundry room with washer/dryer hook ups completes the down stairs. Upstairs includes a small loft and three guest bedrooms sharing a hall bath. Upstairs master with grand double door entry, large bedroom area, private bath with granite counter tops, dual sinks, separate garden style tub, separate stand up shower, private toilet room and walk in closet! Perfect back yard with mature landscaping, grassy area and fenced in pool! Pool services included. Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with $550 fee. Sorry no section 8.

$50 non-refundable application fee covers up to 2 adults 18 . Base rent does not include 5% monthly tax/admin fees.

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Pool
Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16198 W Hammond St have any available units?
16198 W Hammond St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16198 W Hammond St have?
Some of 16198 W Hammond St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16198 W Hammond St currently offering any rent specials?
16198 W Hammond St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16198 W Hammond St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16198 W Hammond St is pet friendly.
Does 16198 W Hammond St offer parking?
No, 16198 W Hammond St does not offer parking.
Does 16198 W Hammond St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16198 W Hammond St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16198 W Hammond St have a pool?
Yes, 16198 W Hammond St has a pool.
Does 16198 W Hammond St have accessible units?
No, 16198 W Hammond St does not have accessible units.
Does 16198 W Hammond St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16198 W Hammond St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16198 W Hammond St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16198 W Hammond St has units with air conditioning.

