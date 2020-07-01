All apartments in Goodyear
16195 W LINCOLN Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16195 W LINCOLN Street

16195 W Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

16195 W Lincoln St, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Wonderful Goodyear Location Between Wildflower Parks North & South! Enjoy Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fresh 2 Tone Paint, Decorative Ledges, Extra Cabinets in Hall & Laundry Room. Cool North/South Exposure. Glass Doors in Eat-In Kitchen Lead to Lovely Covered Patio and View of Grass Backyard. Master Bath Features Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Double Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Vaulted Ceilings & TWO Walk-In Closets! Inside Laundry Room w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer. All Appliances Are Included! Move-in Ready, See Today! Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.5%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16195 W LINCOLN Street have any available units?
16195 W LINCOLN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16195 W LINCOLN Street have?
Some of 16195 W LINCOLN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16195 W LINCOLN Street currently offering any rent specials?
16195 W LINCOLN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16195 W LINCOLN Street pet-friendly?
No, 16195 W LINCOLN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16195 W LINCOLN Street offer parking?
Yes, 16195 W LINCOLN Street offers parking.
Does 16195 W LINCOLN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16195 W LINCOLN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16195 W LINCOLN Street have a pool?
No, 16195 W LINCOLN Street does not have a pool.
Does 16195 W LINCOLN Street have accessible units?
No, 16195 W LINCOLN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16195 W LINCOLN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16195 W LINCOLN Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16195 W LINCOLN Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16195 W LINCOLN Street does not have units with air conditioning.

