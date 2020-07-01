16195 W LINCOLN Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nicely Updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Wonderful Goodyear Location Between Wildflower Parks North & South! Enjoy Ceiling Fans Throughout, Fresh 2 Tone Paint, Decorative Ledges, Extra Cabinets in Hall & Laundry Room. Cool North/South Exposure. Glass Doors in Eat-In Kitchen Lead to Lovely Covered Patio and View of Grass Backyard. Master Bath Features Oval Soaking Tub, Separate Shower w/ Frosted Glass, Double Sinks, Private Toilet Rm, Vaulted Ceilings & TWO Walk-In Closets! Inside Laundry Room w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer. All Appliances Are Included! Move-in Ready, See Today! Please Note: City tax plus 2% admin fee total 4.5%