16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Single level home located in Palm Valley Community in Goodyear. Split floor plan, over 1750 sq ft with 9 foot ceilings, beautiful arched doorways, 8' interior door 4''baseboards and lighted niches. Open kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and island with all stainless steel appliances, Open great room. Oversized laundry room with cabinets. Spacious master suite features a walk in closet, Master bath features shower and tub. Low maintenance Backyard with spacious cover patio for outdoor entertaining.