16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue
Last updated March 21 2020 at 11:26 AM

16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue

16183 West Devonshire Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16183 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
Single level home located in Palm Valley Community in Goodyear. Split floor plan, over 1750 sq ft with 9 foot ceilings, beautiful arched doorways, 8' interior door 4''baseboards and lighted niches. Open kitchen with granite counters, breakfast bar and island with all stainless steel appliances, Open great room. Oversized laundry room with cabinets. Spacious master suite features a walk in closet, Master bath features shower and tub. Low maintenance Backyard with spacious cover patio for outdoor entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have any available units?
16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have?
Some of 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16183 W DEVONSHIRE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
