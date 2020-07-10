All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16100 W Williams St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16100 W Williams St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16100 W Williams St

16100 West Williams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16100 West Williams Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a96c861028 ----
Sarival Village 4 bed, 3 bath home featuring recently updated neutral custom paint. and *New* carpet! Vaulted ceilings in the formal living/dining area. Main living area also includes open concept den and kitchen. Large Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and island. Full bed and bath downstairs! Large master bed with walk in closet; private bath featuring dual sinks, separate toilet room, garden tub and stand up separate shower. Split floor plan upstairs with two additional good sized guest bedrooms sharing a guest bath and loft! Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with additional $450 pet fee per pet. Sorry no section 8.

$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include 5% monthly administrative fee which includes taxes

Disposal
Pets Allowed
Range/Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16100 W Williams St have any available units?
16100 W Williams St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16100 W Williams St have?
Some of 16100 W Williams St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16100 W Williams St currently offering any rent specials?
16100 W Williams St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16100 W Williams St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16100 W Williams St is pet friendly.
Does 16100 W Williams St offer parking?
No, 16100 W Williams St does not offer parking.
Does 16100 W Williams St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16100 W Williams St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16100 W Williams St have a pool?
No, 16100 W Williams St does not have a pool.
Does 16100 W Williams St have accessible units?
No, 16100 W Williams St does not have accessible units.
Does 16100 W Williams St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16100 W Williams St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16100 W Williams St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16100 W Williams St has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
The Maxx 159 by Mark-Taylor
1711 N 159th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with BalconyGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Apartments with Washer-DryerPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College