16100 W Williams St

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Sarival Village 4 bed, 3 bath home featuring recently updated neutral custom paint. and *New* carpet! Vaulted ceilings in the formal living/dining area. Main living area also includes open concept den and kitchen. Large Kitchen featuring granite counter tops and island. Full bed and bath downstairs! Large master bed with walk in closet; private bath featuring dual sinks, separate toilet room, garden tub and stand up separate shower. Split floor plan upstairs with two additional good sized guest bedrooms sharing a guest bath and loft! Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with additional $450 pet fee per pet. Sorry no section 8.



$50 non-refundable application fee for up to 2 adults 18. Base rent doesn\'t include 5% monthly administrative fee which includes taxes



