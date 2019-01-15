16082 W MORNING GLORY Street

16082 West Morning Glory Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338 Wildflower Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
3 bd, 2 bath CHARMER! SUPER CLEAN & SHARP! All new paint! Open Kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator~Breakfast room~HUGE living room~SOLAR shades throughout! Washer/dryer included~HURRY this ONE WON'T LAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
