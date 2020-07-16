All apartments in Goodyear
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street

16041 West Desert Bloom Street · (602) 448-5228
Location

16041 West Desert Bloom Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,675

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
Come and enjoy this fabulous 4 bedroom home in a neighborhood with parks, corner lot and your own private pool, $100 pool service on top of the lease amount will be added, new carpet, fresh paint, new ceiling fans, tile in all the right places. Vaulted ceilings, breakfast room overlooking front yard, gas appliances, new HVAC, RV Gate, low maintenance landscaping and the refreshing pool makes this home a rare find. Appliances are for convenience only, pets must be approved and no CATS, NO SMOKING inside, Noone under 18, is allowed in the pool without adult supervision.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street have any available units?
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street have?
Some of 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street currently offering any rent specials?
16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street is pet friendly.
Does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street offer parking?
Yes, 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street offers parking.
Does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street have a pool?
Yes, 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street has a pool.
Does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street have accessible units?
No, 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16041 W DESERT BLOOM Street has units with air conditioning.
