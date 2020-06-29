All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:17 AM

16038 W Windsor Avenue

16038 West Windsor Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16038 West Windsor Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Palmera with 2 Bedrooms + Den in Tuscany Falls. Located on the walking path with spacious back yard. North Facing Patio, 2 Car Extended Garage with Golf Cart Garage. New Exterior Paint 2019PebbleCreek Active Adult Community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16038 W Windsor Avenue have any available units?
16038 W Windsor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16038 W Windsor Avenue have?
Some of 16038 W Windsor Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16038 W Windsor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16038 W Windsor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16038 W Windsor Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16038 W Windsor Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16038 W Windsor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16038 W Windsor Avenue offers parking.
Does 16038 W Windsor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16038 W Windsor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16038 W Windsor Avenue have a pool?
No, 16038 W Windsor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16038 W Windsor Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16038 W Windsor Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16038 W Windsor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16038 W Windsor Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 16038 W Windsor Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 16038 W Windsor Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

