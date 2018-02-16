All apartments in Goodyear
Goodyear, AZ
16023 W Larkspur Dr
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM

16023 W Larkspur Dr

16023 West Larkspur Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16023 West Larkspur Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN AWESOME SARIVAL VILLAGE. THE MOUNTAIN VIEWS, VAULTED CEILINGS AND UNIQUE FLOORPLAN SET THIS HOME APART FROM THE REST. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. MUST SEE! RENT READY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have any available units?
16023 W Larkspur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have?
Some of 16023 W Larkspur Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16023 W Larkspur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16023 W Larkspur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16023 W Larkspur Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16023 W Larkspur Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr offer parking?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have a pool?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have accessible units?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16023 W Larkspur Dr has units with air conditioning.
