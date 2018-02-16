Rent Calculator
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16023 W Larkspur Dr
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16023 W Larkspur Dr
16023 West Larkspur Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
16023 West Larkspur Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo
Amenities
garbage disposal
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM HOME IN AWESOME SARIVAL VILLAGE. THE MOUNTAIN VIEWS, VAULTED CEILINGS AND UNIQUE FLOORPLAN SET THIS HOME APART FROM THE REST. ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES INCLUDED. MUST SEE! RENT READY
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have any available units?
16023 W Larkspur Dr doesn't have any available units at this time.
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have?
Some of 16023 W Larkspur Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and air conditioning.
Amenities section
.
Is 16023 W Larkspur Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16023 W Larkspur Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16023 W Larkspur Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16023 W Larkspur Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr offer parking?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not offer parking.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have a pool?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have accessible units?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16023 W Larkspur Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16023 W Larkspur Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16023 W Larkspur Dr has units with air conditioning.
