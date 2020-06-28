16010 W Mohave Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

SPACIOUS HOME FACING THE GREENBELT WITH LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. ENTER HOME INTO THE FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREAS WITH FAMILY ROOM ADJOINING THE LARGE KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH ISLAND AND GAS STOVE. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE CABINET. ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM AROUND IN THIS LOVELY HOME. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.