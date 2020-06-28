All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 16010 W Mohave Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
16010 W Mohave Street
Last updated September 25 2019 at 11:11 PM

16010 W Mohave Street

16010 West Mohave Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16010 West Mohave Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Pueblo Verde

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
SPACIOUS HOME FACING THE GREENBELT WITH LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. ENTER HOME INTO THE FORMAL LIVING/DINING AREAS WITH FAMILY ROOM ADJOINING THE LARGE KITCHEN COMPLETE WITH ISLAND AND GAS STOVE. LAUNDRY ROOM WITH EXTRA STORAGE CABINET. ALL BEDROOMS LOCATED UPSTAIRS. PLENTY OF ROOM TO ROAM AROUND IN THIS LOVELY HOME. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in*** **No smoking in home**This property is offered by Desert Wide Properties, for pictures and information on this and over 150 properties for rent please visit our website or contact one of our leasing agents. $67.50 Per Person Application Fee, $200 Non-Refundable Administration Fee, $85 Non-Refundable Re-Key Fee + Monthly Rental Tax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16010 W Mohave Street have any available units?
16010 W Mohave Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16010 W Mohave Street have?
Some of 16010 W Mohave Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16010 W Mohave Street currently offering any rent specials?
16010 W Mohave Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16010 W Mohave Street pet-friendly?
No, 16010 W Mohave Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 16010 W Mohave Street offer parking?
No, 16010 W Mohave Street does not offer parking.
Does 16010 W Mohave Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16010 W Mohave Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16010 W Mohave Street have a pool?
No, 16010 W Mohave Street does not have a pool.
Does 16010 W Mohave Street have accessible units?
No, 16010 W Mohave Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16010 W Mohave Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16010 W Mohave Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 16010 W Mohave Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 16010 W Mohave Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Desert Green Villas
1425 North Palo Verde Drive
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Avilla Centerra Crossings
15390 W Centerra Dr N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College