Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

16000 W Sherman St

16000 West Sherman Street · No Longer Available
Location

16000 West Sherman Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features hardwood floors, tile in the kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms, arched entries, gas stove in kitchen, double sinks in guest bath, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, covered patio, finished backyard, and a three car garage. Property is on a cul de sac and is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access

12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5815994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16000 W Sherman St have any available units?
16000 W Sherman St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 16000 W Sherman St have?
Some of 16000 W Sherman St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16000 W Sherman St currently offering any rent specials?
16000 W Sherman St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16000 W Sherman St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16000 W Sherman St is pet friendly.
Does 16000 W Sherman St offer parking?
Yes, 16000 W Sherman St offers parking.
Does 16000 W Sherman St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16000 W Sherman St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16000 W Sherman St have a pool?
Yes, 16000 W Sherman St has a pool.
Does 16000 W Sherman St have accessible units?
No, 16000 W Sherman St does not have accessible units.
Does 16000 W Sherman St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16000 W Sherman St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16000 W Sherman St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16000 W Sherman St does not have units with air conditioning.

