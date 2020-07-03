16000 W Sherman St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! - 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Wildflower Ranch is available for immediate move in! Full weekly pool service is included in the rent. Home features hardwood floors, tile in the kitchen, new carpet in the bedrooms, arched entries, gas stove in kitchen, double sinks in guest bath, double sinks and separate tub and shower in master bath, covered patio, finished backyard, and a three car garage. Property is on a cul de sac and is conveniently located near schools, restaurants, shopping and highway access



12 month minimum lease. A 2.5% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5815994)