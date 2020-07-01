15935 W Miami St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!



Great Goodyear Location at W Miami St. and S 159th St. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful single-family house with a kitchen that includes a gas range oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher. The unit also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, WD hookups, a patio, and a garage.



Resident responsible for all utilities.



Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



Rental Terms:

$49 App Fee per Adult.

A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.

Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Property Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5698863)