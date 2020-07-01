All apartments in Goodyear
15935 W Miami St

15935 West Miami Street · No Longer Available
Location

15935 West Miami Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Sarival Paseo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Waived $49/per adult app fee for a limited time!

Great Goodyear Location at W Miami St. and S 159th St. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful single-family house with a kitchen that includes a gas range oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher. The unit also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, WD hookups, a patio, and a garage.

Resident responsible for all utilities.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

(RLNE5698863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15935 W Miami St have any available units?
15935 W Miami St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15935 W Miami St have?
Some of 15935 W Miami St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15935 W Miami St currently offering any rent specials?
15935 W Miami St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15935 W Miami St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15935 W Miami St is pet friendly.
Does 15935 W Miami St offer parking?
Yes, 15935 W Miami St offers parking.
Does 15935 W Miami St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15935 W Miami St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15935 W Miami St have a pool?
No, 15935 W Miami St does not have a pool.
Does 15935 W Miami St have accessible units?
No, 15935 W Miami St does not have accessible units.
Does 15935 W Miami St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15935 W Miami St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15935 W Miami St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15935 W Miami St has units with air conditioning.

