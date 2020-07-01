15935 W Miami St

Amenities
Great Goodyear Location at W Miami St. and S 159th St. Close to Freeway, shopping, dining, and entertainment! Beautiful single-family house with a kitchen that includes a gas range oven, garbage disposal, and a dishwasher. The unit also includes air-conditioner, ceiling fan, WD hookups, a patio, and a garage.
Resident responsible for all utilities.
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Rental Terms:
$49 App Fee per Adult.
A one-time Resident Admin fee of $235.
Pet fees and restrictions apply One-time $250 fee per pet / $25 mo. pet rent per pet.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
