Goodyear, AZ
/
15857 W Madison St
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:40 AM
15857 W Madison St
15857 West Madison Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
15857 West Madison Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15857 W Madison St have any available units?
15857 W Madison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 15857 W Madison St have?
Some of 15857 W Madison St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15857 W Madison St currently offering any rent specials?
15857 W Madison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15857 W Madison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15857 W Madison St is pet friendly.
Does 15857 W Madison St offer parking?
Yes, 15857 W Madison St offers parking.
Does 15857 W Madison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15857 W Madison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15857 W Madison St have a pool?
No, 15857 W Madison St does not have a pool.
Does 15857 W Madison St have accessible units?
No, 15857 W Madison St does not have accessible units.
Does 15857 W Madison St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15857 W Madison St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15857 W Madison St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15857 W Madison St has units with air conditioning.
