All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15847 W. Jefferson St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15847 W. Jefferson St.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 7:36 AM

15847 W. Jefferson St.

15847 West Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15847 West Jefferson Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Wildflower Ranch

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely darling 3 bedroom and den. Home has all new paint thru out. Its located on a corner lot with larger than usual side yard. . Large kitchen island, perfect to entertain. 18 X 18 porcelain tile throughout kitchen, hallway and living room new wood floors thru out the rest of the house. Upgraded kitchen maple cabinets. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15847 W. Jefferson St. have any available units?
15847 W. Jefferson St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15847 W. Jefferson St. currently offering any rent specials?
15847 W. Jefferson St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15847 W. Jefferson St. pet-friendly?
No, 15847 W. Jefferson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15847 W. Jefferson St. offer parking?
No, 15847 W. Jefferson St. does not offer parking.
Does 15847 W. Jefferson St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15847 W. Jefferson St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15847 W. Jefferson St. have a pool?
No, 15847 W. Jefferson St. does not have a pool.
Does 15847 W. Jefferson St. have accessible units?
No, 15847 W. Jefferson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 15847 W. Jefferson St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15847 W. Jefferson St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15847 W. Jefferson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15847 W. Jefferson St. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Christopher Todd Communities at Estrella Commons
15385 W Fillmore St
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395

Similar Pages

Goodyear 1 BedroomsGoodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with ParkingGoodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Palm Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College