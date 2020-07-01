All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated February 6 2020 at 6:09 AM

15835 W SUPAI Drive

15835 West Supai Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15835 West Supai Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious and Open 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Home w Loft Located In Wonderful Estrella Vista Subdivision Of Goodyear. Kitchen Features Pantry, Kitchen Island w/ Breakfast Bar. Large Master Suite w/ Walk-in Closet, Vanity, Large Shower, Separate Garden Tub. Vaulted Ceilings, Ceiling Fans. Has 3 Car Garage, N/S Exposure, Large Lot, Easy Care Front, Built next to the Beautiful CommunitY Park w/Community Pool on opposite side. Also nearby 2 more parks, walk To Elementary & High Schools. *Only 1 Pet Allowed*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15835 W SUPAI Drive have any available units?
15835 W SUPAI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15835 W SUPAI Drive have?
Some of 15835 W SUPAI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15835 W SUPAI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15835 W SUPAI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15835 W SUPAI Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15835 W SUPAI Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15835 W SUPAI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15835 W SUPAI Drive offers parking.
Does 15835 W SUPAI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15835 W SUPAI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15835 W SUPAI Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15835 W SUPAI Drive has a pool.
Does 15835 W SUPAI Drive have accessible units?
No, 15835 W SUPAI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15835 W SUPAI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15835 W SUPAI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15835 W SUPAI Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15835 W SUPAI Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

