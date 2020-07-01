All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:56 AM

15833 W Papago St

15833 West Papago Street · No Longer Available
Location

15833 West Papago Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Living room/formal dining room in front with great room and eat-in kitchen in back. Large kitchen with lots of cupboards and counter-tops. Easy-care desert landscaping front and back, with watering system. Big back yard! North/South exposure. Tile roof. 2-Car garage with electric door opener.

You've seen the house. You love the house. Now what? Go here to complete the on-line application.
COMMUNITY POOL & SPA! The property is a short walk or bike ride to Desert Star Elementary School, with no busy streets to cross. Easy access to shopping and to the I-10 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15833 W Papago St have any available units?
15833 W Papago St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15833 W Papago St have?
Some of 15833 W Papago St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15833 W Papago St currently offering any rent specials?
15833 W Papago St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15833 W Papago St pet-friendly?
No, 15833 W Papago St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15833 W Papago St offer parking?
Yes, 15833 W Papago St offers parking.
Does 15833 W Papago St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15833 W Papago St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15833 W Papago St have a pool?
Yes, 15833 W Papago St has a pool.
Does 15833 W Papago St have accessible units?
No, 15833 W Papago St does not have accessible units.
Does 15833 W Papago St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15833 W Papago St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15833 W Papago St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15833 W Papago St has units with air conditioning.

