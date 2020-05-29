All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated May 3 2020 at 3:35 AM

15833 W LATHAM Street

15833 West Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

15833 West Latham Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Canyon Trails

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfect location with single story 4 beds, 2 baths. Custom cabinetry,granite counter tops, close to all shopping and I-10 freeway. Must see

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15833 W LATHAM Street have any available units?
15833 W LATHAM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15833 W LATHAM Street have?
Some of 15833 W LATHAM Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15833 W LATHAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
15833 W LATHAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15833 W LATHAM Street pet-friendly?
No, 15833 W LATHAM Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15833 W LATHAM Street offer parking?
No, 15833 W LATHAM Street does not offer parking.
Does 15833 W LATHAM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15833 W LATHAM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15833 W LATHAM Street have a pool?
No, 15833 W LATHAM Street does not have a pool.
Does 15833 W LATHAM Street have accessible units?
No, 15833 W LATHAM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15833 W LATHAM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15833 W LATHAM Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 15833 W LATHAM Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 15833 W LATHAM Street does not have units with air conditioning.
