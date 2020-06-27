All apartments in Goodyear
15739 W Berkeley Rd
15739 W Berkeley Rd

15739 West Berkeley Road · No Longer Available
Location

15739 West Berkeley Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley West

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15739 W Berkeley Rd have any available units?
15739 W Berkeley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
Is 15739 W Berkeley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
15739 W Berkeley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15739 W Berkeley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 15739 W Berkeley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15739 W Berkeley Rd offer parking?
No, 15739 W Berkeley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 15739 W Berkeley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15739 W Berkeley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15739 W Berkeley Rd have a pool?
No, 15739 W Berkeley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 15739 W Berkeley Rd have accessible units?
No, 15739 W Berkeley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 15739 W Berkeley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 15739 W Berkeley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15739 W Berkeley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 15739 W Berkeley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

