Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Goodyear
Find more places like 15635 W Devonshire Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15635 W Devonshire Ave
Last updated September 5 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15635 W Devonshire Ave
15635 West Devonshire Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goodyear
See all
Palm Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
15635 West Devonshire Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 bedroom 3 bath in Palm Valley located in Goodyear mins from I-10 & Estrella Parkway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15635 W Devonshire Ave have any available units?
15635 W Devonshire Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 15635 W Devonshire Ave have?
Some of 15635 W Devonshire Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15635 W Devonshire Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15635 W Devonshire Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15635 W Devonshire Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15635 W Devonshire Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 15635 W Devonshire Ave offer parking?
Yes, 15635 W Devonshire Ave offers parking.
Does 15635 W Devonshire Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15635 W Devonshire Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15635 W Devonshire Ave have a pool?
No, 15635 W Devonshire Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15635 W Devonshire Ave have accessible units?
No, 15635 W Devonshire Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15635 W Devonshire Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15635 W Devonshire Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 15635 W Devonshire Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15635 W Devonshire Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evolution at Estrella Falls
15361 West Virginia Avenue
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Serafina
15400 W Goodyear Blvd N
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Country Aire
1701 N Palo Verde Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Park Shadows
620 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Acero Estrella Commons
15380 West Fillmore Street
Goodyear, AZ 85338
Amiya
1830 N 145th Ave
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd
Goodyear, AZ 85395
Similar Pages
Goodyear 1 Bedrooms
Goodyear 2 Bedrooms
Goodyear Apartments with Parking
Goodyear Apartments with Pool
Goodyear Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZ
Sun City, AZ
Apache Junction, AZ
Florence, AZ
Anthem, AZ
Tolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZ
Sun City West, AZ
El Mirage, AZ
Paradise Valley, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Palm Valley
Apartments Near Colleges
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College
Rio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College