15632 W SUPAI Drive
Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:18 AM
15632 W SUPAI Drive
15632 West Supai Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
15632 West Supai Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Estrella Vista
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH +DEN HOME. SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. UPGRADED 20' DIAGONAL TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES. VERY MODERN KITCHEN WITH UPGRADED CABINETS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.THIS WONT LAST!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15632 W SUPAI Drive have any available units?
15632 W SUPAI Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 15632 W SUPAI Drive have?
Some of 15632 W SUPAI Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15632 W SUPAI Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15632 W SUPAI Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15632 W SUPAI Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15632 W SUPAI Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 15632 W SUPAI Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15632 W SUPAI Drive offers parking.
Does 15632 W SUPAI Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15632 W SUPAI Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15632 W SUPAI Drive have a pool?
No, 15632 W SUPAI Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15632 W SUPAI Drive have accessible units?
No, 15632 W SUPAI Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15632 W SUPAI Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15632 W SUPAI Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15632 W SUPAI Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15632 W SUPAI Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
