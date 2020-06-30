All apartments in Goodyear
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15481 W PICCADILLY Road
Last updated April 18 2020 at 1:23 AM

15481 W PICCADILLY Road

15481 West Piccadilly Road · No Longer Available
Location

15481 West Piccadilly Road, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Pebblecreek

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Gorgeous home on golf course wilh sparkling pool and casita. Home features 2 bedrooms plus an office. Kitchen has granite counters and upgraded appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and master bath has duel vanities. Second bedroom has queen bed with beautiful window suite. Backyard has a large pool overlooking the golf course. Casita is set up with poker table & slot machines. Home has Solar. NOT AVAILABLE JAN-MAR. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING UNTIL MARCH 31. Pricing $4,500 Jan-Apr. . Call for off Season Pricing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road have any available units?
15481 W PICCADILLY Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goodyear, AZ.
What amenities does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road have?
Some of 15481 W PICCADILLY Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15481 W PICCADILLY Road currently offering any rent specials?
15481 W PICCADILLY Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15481 W PICCADILLY Road pet-friendly?
No, 15481 W PICCADILLY Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goodyear.
Does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road offer parking?
Yes, 15481 W PICCADILLY Road offers parking.
Does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15481 W PICCADILLY Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road have a pool?
Yes, 15481 W PICCADILLY Road has a pool.
Does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road have accessible units?
No, 15481 W PICCADILLY Road does not have accessible units.
Does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15481 W PICCADILLY Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 15481 W PICCADILLY Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 15481 W PICCADILLY Road does not have units with air conditioning.

