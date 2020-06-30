15481 W PICCADILLY Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Gorgeous home on golf course wilh sparkling pool and casita. Home features 2 bedrooms plus an office. Kitchen has granite counters and upgraded appliances. Master bedroom has large walk in closet and master bath has duel vanities. Second bedroom has queen bed with beautiful window suite. Backyard has a large pool overlooking the golf course. Casita is set up with poker table & slot machines. Home has Solar. NOT AVAILABLE JAN-MAR. NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWING UNTIL MARCH 31. Pricing $4,500 Jan-Apr. . Call for off Season Pricing