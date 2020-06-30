Rent Calculator
15342 W Windsor Ave
Last updated April 9 2020 at 11:58 AM
1 of 11
15342 W Windsor Ave
15342 West Windsor Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
15342 West Windsor Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE2057789)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15342 W Windsor Ave have any available units?
15342 W Windsor Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Goodyear, AZ
.
Is 15342 W Windsor Ave currently offering any rent specials?
15342 W Windsor Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15342 W Windsor Ave pet-friendly?
No, 15342 W Windsor Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goodyear
.
Does 15342 W Windsor Ave offer parking?
No, 15342 W Windsor Ave does not offer parking.
Does 15342 W Windsor Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15342 W Windsor Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15342 W Windsor Ave have a pool?
No, 15342 W Windsor Ave does not have a pool.
Does 15342 W Windsor Ave have accessible units?
No, 15342 W Windsor Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 15342 W Windsor Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 15342 W Windsor Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15342 W Windsor Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 15342 W Windsor Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
