15227 W Jackson St

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e82557c036 ----

*New* custom tan paint through out this Centerra, Goodyear stunner! *NO* carpet!!! Open concept kitchen/den combination with the kitchen featuring all appliances, island, recessed lighting, double door nice sized pantry and plenty of cabinets. Split floor plan one bedroom facing out front so awesome natural light with hall bath near by. Second bed next to rear den and sharing a jack-n-jill bathroom with third bed that is next to the master. Rear den is a great area for a playroom or office! Grand double door entry into master with a private bathroom offering a stand up shower, separate garden style tub and walk in closet. Easy to maintain backyard with view fence of grassy common area (so no backyard neighbors!). Home is friendly to a max of two spayed/neutered pets with $550 pet fee per pet. Sorry no section 8.



$50 application fee, non-refundable, covers 2 adults. Base rent does not include 5% monthly tax/admin fees.



Disposal

Pets Allowed

Range/Stove