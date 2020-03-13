15222 W WINDWARD Avenue

Amenities

**NEW AC Unit, **NEW Granite, NEW Paint outside.** Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Split Floorplan; therefore, 2 Bedrooms are on the other side of the home with a full Bathroom. The property is located in Goodyear N of I-10, easy access to I-10, Shopping & Restaurants. Upgraded, Greatroom floorplan with 4 bedrooms (the 4th Bedroom can also be used as a Den, as it has a closet and double doors. Upgraded Tile in all the walk areas, including the Master Bath, Hallway Bath & Laundry Room. Upgraded Staggered Cherry Cabinets, Black Appliances **Gas Stove**, 2'' Faux wood Blinds and Pre-wired for Surround Sound. 9' flat ceilings. Ceiling Fans. No Neighbors behind the home! Completely landscaped front and back. This house is very clean and MOVE-IN Ready !