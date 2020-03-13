All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15222 W WINDWARD Avenue

15222 West Windward Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15222 West Windward Avenue, Goodyear, AZ 85395
Rio Paseo

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**NEW AC Unit, **NEW Granite, NEW Paint outside.** Single Story 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. Split Floorplan; therefore, 2 Bedrooms are on the other side of the home with a full Bathroom. The property is located in Goodyear N of I-10, easy access to I-10, Shopping & Restaurants. Upgraded, Greatroom floorplan with 4 bedrooms (the 4th Bedroom can also be used as a Den, as it has a closet and double doors. Upgraded Tile in all the walk areas, including the Master Bath, Hallway Bath & Laundry Room. Upgraded Staggered Cherry Cabinets, Black Appliances **Gas Stove**, 2'' Faux wood Blinds and Pre-wired for Surround Sound. 9' flat ceilings. Ceiling Fans. No Neighbors behind the home! Completely landscaped front and back. This house is very clean and MOVE-IN Ready !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

