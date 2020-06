Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This home is your entertainment oasis that is ready for immediate move in! A split floor plan ensures privacy and space for everyone. The kitchen boasts lots of workspace and storage, which overlooks a spacious family room. The oversized patio door leads you to a pergola covered outdoor space with a view of your desert landscaped backyard and pool! Main living areas freshly painted and new tile in both bathrooms, make this home light, bright and ready for fun and relaxation! Weekly pool maintenance included!