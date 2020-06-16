15067 W Melvin St

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Private pool! Excellent Goodyear location! - This home has brand new carpet and a fully applianced kitchen. Two bedrooms and a den (den has a closet). Located in Goodyear very near Estrella Parkway and I-10, this home is close to shopping, banking, and restaurants! The kitchen has corian counters, SS appliances, and the tile was just professionally cleaned! Be the first to live on the brand new carpet! Private pool with pool service included as well! This home includes washer dryer and is priced right and will rent quickly. Contact Kolby@ValleyOfTheSunRentals to schedule your showing. Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5669302)