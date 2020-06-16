All apartments in Goodyear
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

15067 W Melvin St

15067 West Melvin Street · (844) 749-7368 ext. 4
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15067 West Melvin Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 15067 W Melvin St · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1872 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Private pool! Excellent Goodyear location! - This home has brand new carpet and a fully applianced kitchen. Two bedrooms and a den (den has a closet). Located in Goodyear very near Estrella Parkway and I-10, this home is close to shopping, banking, and restaurants! The kitchen has corian counters, SS appliances, and the tile was just professionally cleaned! Be the first to live on the brand new carpet! Private pool with pool service included as well! This home includes washer dryer and is priced right and will rent quickly. Contact Kolby@ValleyOfTheSunRentals to schedule your showing. Goodyear rental tax 2.5%, $1400 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $300 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5669302)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15067 W Melvin St have any available units?
15067 W Melvin St has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15067 W Melvin St have?
Some of 15067 W Melvin St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15067 W Melvin St currently offering any rent specials?
15067 W Melvin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15067 W Melvin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15067 W Melvin St is pet friendly.
Does 15067 W Melvin St offer parking?
No, 15067 W Melvin St does not offer parking.
Does 15067 W Melvin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15067 W Melvin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15067 W Melvin St have a pool?
Yes, 15067 W Melvin St has a pool.
Does 15067 W Melvin St have accessible units?
No, 15067 W Melvin St does not have accessible units.
Does 15067 W Melvin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15067 W Melvin St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15067 W Melvin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15067 W Melvin St does not have units with air conditioning.
