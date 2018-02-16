Rent Calculator
Home
/
Goodyear, AZ
/
15057 W Lincoln St
Last updated July 7 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15057 W Lincoln St
15057 West Lincoln Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
15057 West Lincoln Street, Goodyear, AZ 85338
Centerra
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This perfect 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15057 W Lincoln St have any available units?
15057 W Lincoln St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goodyear, AZ
.
What amenities does 15057 W Lincoln St have?
Some of 15057 W Lincoln St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 15057 W Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
15057 W Lincoln St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15057 W Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15057 W Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 15057 W Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 15057 W Lincoln St offers parking.
Does 15057 W Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15057 W Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15057 W Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 15057 W Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 15057 W Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 15057 W Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 15057 W Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15057 W Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15057 W Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15057 W Lincoln St has units with air conditioning.
